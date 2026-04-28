Who Is Zaib Zubair Ansari? US-Returned Man, With Alleged ISIS Links, Accused Of Stabbing 2 Security Guards In Mira Road | FIle Photo

Mumbai: A disturbing early-morning attack in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road has put focus on 31-year-old Zaib Zubair Ansari, the man accused of stabbing two security guards after allegedly questioning them about their religion. Investigators are now piecing together Ansari’s background, with early findings pointing to possible online radicalisation and a “lone wolf” pattern.

The incident occurred around 4 am near Asmita Grand Mansion, located behind Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road East. According to police, two guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque. He briefly left the area but returned moments later, allegedly initiating a confrontation.

Ansari Asked Security Guards To Recite 'Kalma' Before Stabbing Them

Police said Ansari first questioned one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a knife. He then moved to the security cabin, where the second guard was stationed, and allegedly asked him to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the guard failed to do so, Ansari reportedly assaulted him as well, leaving both victims seriously injured.

The injured guards were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Mishra is currently undergoing care at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, while Sen also received medical attention for his injuries. Their condition is reported to be serious but stable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Zaib Zubair Ansari?

Ansari is a science graduate originally from Kurla in Mumbai. He had spent several years in the United States, where his family continues to reside. However, after reportedly struggling to secure employment there, he returned to India a few years ago. Since then, he had been living alone in Mira Road, conducting online chemistry coaching while searching for a stable professional opportunity.

Officials believe this period of isolation may have played a key role in his psychological and ideological trajectory. Preliminary findings suggest Ansari may have been exposed to extremist content online, including propaganda linked to banned terror organisations such as ISIS. Agencies are probing whether this exposure influenced his actions.

ATS Involved In High-Intensity Probe

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is treating the case with seriousness, examining whether the attack was an attempt to project alignment with extremist ideology. Sources indicate it is being investigated as a possible 'lone wolf' act, with no immediate evidence of direct operational support.

Authorities are currently analysing Ansari’s digital footprint, including his mobile devices, browsing history and communication records. Investigators aim to determine the extent of his exposure to radical content, whether he had any handlers or contacts, and if encrypted messaging platforms or closed online groups played a role in shaping his beliefs.

Ansari was arrested within hours of the incident on Monday after police reviewed CCTV footage from the area. He was later produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody until May 4.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/