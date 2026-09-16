Who Is Seema Pahuja? Know About Gold-Medalist CBI Officer Who Took Charge Of Disha Salian Probe |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assigned officer Seema Pahuja to spearhead the investigation into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, bringing an experienced investigator who has worked on several high-profile cases, including the RG Kar, Hathras and Unnao cases, into the six-year-old matter.

The development comes after the CBI registered a fresh FIR following directions from the Bombay High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian's death.

🚨CBI appointed investigator Seema Pahuja to spearhead the Disha Salian reinvestigation🚨



Question🗣️: Who has the CBI appointed to spearhead the reinvestigation into Disha Salian's gang r*pe and murd*r case ?



"In a massive operational move, the CBI has handed over the… pic.twitter.com/zgeGTIZ0z1 — sportified (@sportified25) September 16, 2026

Who is Seema Pahuja?

Seema Pahuja is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) with the Special Crime Unit at the CBI headquarters in Delhi. She is a veteran investigator with experience handling complex and sensitive criminal cases over the years.

Pahuja will supervise the Disha Salian investigation and will be assisted by a CBI team that includes investigating officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar, reported Brut.

Her investigative work has earned her recognition within the agency. In 2021, she received the CBI's gold medal for Best Investigating Officer.

From RG Kar to Hathras

Pahuja was involved in the CBI investigation into the 2024 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case ultimately resulted in the conviction of Sanjay Roy in January 2025.

She was also associated with the CBI investigation into the 2020 Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh involving the death of a 19-year-old woman following allegations of sexual assault.

Pahuja's other major works included the 2017 Unnao rape case and the investigation into the death and alleged rape of a teenage girl in Himachal Pradesh's Kotkhai, widely referred to as the Gudiya case.

Disha Salian case reopened

Disha Salian, who had worked as a celebrity manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

Her death was initially recorded in an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Mumbai Police subsequently conducted an inquiry and said there was no evidence of foul play.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, later approached the Bombay High Court through his lawyer Nilesh Ojha, alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and seeking a CBI investigation.

On September 2, the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the case.

What does CBI FIR say?

Following the High Court order, the CBI registered an FIR based on a fresh statement given by Satish Salian.

With Pahuja supervising the investigation, the CBI team is expected to scrutinise previous case records, forensic and technical evidence, statements and the allegations contained in the FIR before determining whether any criminal offence or individual involvement can be established.