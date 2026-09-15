Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Files FIR, Flags ‘Extraordinary Contradictions’ Over Her Mobile Phone

The CBI has begun its investigation into Disha Salian’s death following the Bombay High Court’s direction to register an FIR | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian and has initiated an investigation into the case. On Friday, Salian's father Satish had recorded his statement with the agency. As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Satish Salian, there are extraordinary contradictions regarding victim Disha's mobile phone.

The FIR is registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offenders, public servants disobeying directions of law with intent to save persons from punishment and public servants framing incorrect record with intent to save persons from punishment under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Contradictions Over Mobile Phone

"Rohan Roy's (Disha's friend) statement shows that the police had taken possession of Disha's mobile phone on 9 June 2020 at about 9:40 am. However, despite the phone having been shown as seized, media reports subsequently revealed that it continued to remain active and was being operated thereafter. When this fact became public, the police gave another explanation that the phone had been reopened only after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death for verifying a possible connection with his case," the FIR stated.

The FIR further stated that when even this explanation was found to be inconsistent with the available material, the earlier seizure records were allegedly suppressed, destroyed and a different version regarding the date and circumstances of seizure was subsequently introduced in the official record.

"The phone was allegedly accessed to identify the persons with whom victim Disha had communicated information concerning the incident and the persons who could potentially become material witnesses or pose a threat to the persons involved. After identifying such persons through Disha's mobile data and communications, potential witnesses were either eliminated, threatened, pressurized otherwise prevented from disclosing the information available with them, while the relevant data in Disha's mobile phone was accessed, deleted, tampered with or otherwise compromised so as to destroy the evidentiary trail," the FIR stated.

Father Records Statement

Satish Salian along with his lawyer Nilesh Ojha met CBI officials on Friday to record his statement in connection with Disha's death. Ojha had claimed that Disha was gang raped and murdered and in his statement Satish Salian had named people who he claimed were allegedly involved.

After recording his statement at the CBI office in BKC, Salian said on Friday, "Whatever complaint we had to give has been given to the CBI and soon you all will know the details. Those people who had roles in this case, their details have been given to the agency."

Advocate Ojha on Friday had taken names of several high-profile persons who he claimed were involved in this case. He also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's case and Disha's case are interlinked. Ojha also claimed that he has got an extra-judicial confession from a former police officer.

FIR Based On Court Order

The CBI's FIR, registered on Sunday, is based on Satish Salian's statement, as per the court's order. The court, in its September 2 order, had clarified that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation.”

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Disha Salian was found dead at a Malad housing society in June 2020 after she fell from the 14th floor of a building. Mumbai police’s probe had concluded that there was no foul play. Alleging “suspicious circumstances”, Salian’s father filed a petition before Bombay High Court, through counsel Nilesh Ojha, asking for her death to be probed by CBI. While delivering its judgment, HC had directed CBI to register an FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

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