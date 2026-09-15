Disha Salian Death Case: NCP- SP MLA Rohit Pawar Backs Aaditya Thackeray, Alleges Political Motive Behind CBI Activity

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday asserted that the sudden surge in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) activity in the Disha Salian death case is due to political manoeuvring ahead of upcoming polls. He speculated that such intensified activity could indicate that the elections may take place earlier than scheduled.

Speaking to the reporters, Pawar defended Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray regarding the CBI investigation into Disha Salian's death, expressing confidence that Thackeray will be cleared just as he was during the earlier investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"During the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's case earlier, Aaditya Thackeray's name was mentioned, but he was later cleared. We believe he will be cleared in this case as well. The 2029 elections, which were supposed to take place, may actually happen earlier. Whenever the CBI becomes active, politics gets involved, and because of this, the 2029 elections could be a reason for this," he said.

CBI registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case. Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The development comes after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian's death.

Pawar targets UCC announcement

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 NDA-governed states before 2029, Pawar accused the ruling coalition of using ideologically charged issues to distract the public from pressing governance failures in Maharashtra.

Further, he urged the central leaders to shift their focus to the escalating issue of women's safety and law and order concerns.

"If you want to discuss issues, then come to Maharashtra and talk about women's safety. The law and order situation here has deteriorated significantly. If you go to Pune, several other gangs are emerging. This issue needs serious discussion. But politically, we feel that the government's leaders are trying to divert people's attention by raising issues like the UCC," Pawar said.

UCC passed in three states

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states: Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/