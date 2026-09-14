‘I Have Nothing To Hide’: Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence As CBI Files FIR In Disha Salian Death Case, Calls Being Dragged Into It ‘Unfair & Extremely Unsettling’

Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence As CBI Files FIR In Disha Salian Death Case |

Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian. The actor addressed the renewed attention around his name and maintained that he never met Disha Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Taking to social media, Sooraj wrote, “I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain.” He said his name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding Disha’s death through various media reports and statements over the years.

“For the last few years, my name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian through various media reports and statements,” Sooraj wrote. He further clarified, “I want to say this out loud and very clearly! I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life!”

The actor described seeing his name repeatedly linked to the case as “unfair and upsetting” and urged people not to make claims without evidence or proof. Sooraj explained that he had chosen to remain silent because he did not want to respond to every “report or story written” about him. However, with his name continuing to resurface in connection with the case, he felt it was time to address the matter publicly.

Sooraj also said that he had already been questioned by the CBI and police, with his statement recorded around four to five years ago. “I have nothing to hide,” he wrote, adding that he is willing to cooperate if any agency requires him to provide further information or undergo another investigation.

The actor urged people to verify facts before linking his name to the case. Sooraj urged authorities to investigate the “malicious propaganda and false narratives” being created around the unfortunate incident. He further stressed that one person’s death should not become a reason to damage another person’s reputation without evidence. Addressing the public, he said, “A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence.”

Sooraj concluded his post by saying that he has faith in the law and the investigating agencies and believes that the truth will eventually come out.