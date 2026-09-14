CBI Registers FIR In Disha Salian Death Case After Bombay High Court Order, Begins Investigation Into Allegations |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian and have initiated an investigation into the case. On Friday Salian's father Satish had recorded his statement with the agency.

A CBI official confirmed the development stating that the FIR in the Disha Salian case has been registered as per the Bombay high court's orders. The official declined to provide any further details about the FIR.

FIR Includes Serious Criminal Charges

The FIR is registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offenders, public servants disobeying directions of law with intent to save persons from punishment and public servants framing incorrect record with intent to save persons from punishment under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

Satish Salian along with his lawyer Nilesh Ojha met CBI officials on Friday to record his statement in connection with Disha's death. Ojha had claimed that Disha was gang raped and murdered and in his statement Satish Salian had named people who he claimed were allegedly involved.

Court Clarifies No Automatic Accused Status

After recording his statement at the CBI office in BKC, Salian said on Friday, "Whatever complaint we had to give has been given to the CBI and soon you all will know the details. Those people who had roles in this case their details has been given to the agency."

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Advocate Ojha on Friday had taken names of several high profile persons who he claimed were involved in this case. He also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's case and Disha's case are interlinked. Ojha also claimed that he has got extra judicial confession of a former police officer.

The CBI's FIR, registered on Sunday, is based on Satish Salian's statement, as per the court's order. The court, in its September 2 order, had clarified that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation.”

Disha Salian was found dead at a Malad housing society on June 8, 2020 after she fell from the 14th floor of a building. Mumbai police’s probe had concluded that there was no foul play. Alleging “suspicious circumstances”, Salian’s father filed a petition before Bombay High Court, through counsel Nilesh Ojha, asking for her death to be probed by CBI. While delivering its judgment, HC had directed CBI to register an FIR and initiate a probe in the matter.

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