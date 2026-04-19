Who Is Rajnandini Pawar? Maharashtra Girl Named Femina Miss India 2026 1st Runner-Up, Rooted In Culture & Purpose

The Maharashtra girl, Rajnandini Pawar, was crowned the 1st Runner Up at the Femina Miss India 2026. Describing her journey as 'extremely beautiful,' Pawar credited her achievement to consistent hard work and perseverance. 'If you truly desire something, the universe works to help you achieve it,' she said, adding that this milestone marks just the beginning of a larger journey.

Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Hailing from Maharashtra, Pawar views representing her state as more than an honour, and calls it 'an emotion'. "It is a land of resilience, strength and an unbreakable spirit. As a daughter of this soil, I carry its legacy, values and pride with me," the Maharashtra girls described.

Speaking about her education, Pawar completed her schooling at Cambridge School and pursued her college education at MIT World Peace University in Pune.

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According to details from Femina Miss India's offical website, Pawar is a model and aspiring actor known for her passion for creative expression. Apart from this, she is also a state-level dancer, she thrives on performance, storytelling, and art, while her interests in sports, travel, and adventure continue to shape her perspective.

Deeply connected to her roots, she draws inspiration from the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and believes in his quote, "If a way exists, I will find it, or I will create it."

She chooses each day to be her true self, with courage, grace, and a strong will to grow, values inspired by Shivaji Maharaj. Her outlook reflects positivity and resilience, as she embraces challenges and aims to make a meaningful impact wherever she goes.

She believes in being connected to one's people, roots, and culture, regardless of how far one goes in life.

Beyond the spotlight, Pawar has worked for six years across social causes, including women's empowerment, child development, and senior citizen welfare. She is especially passionate about empowering women farmers, as she calls them 'the true daughters of our soil.' She believes that supporting them can uplift families, communities, and future generations.

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