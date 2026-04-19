Who Is Sadhvi Satish Sai? Multilingual Queen From Goa Crowned Miss India World 2026

India has a new face ready to take on the global stage, and she’s already making waves. Sadhvi Satish Sai from Goa was crowned Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2026, held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar. Competing against 30 contestants from across the country, she stood out not just for her poise, but for her story that won hearts nationwide.

Who is Sadhvi Satish Sai?

Hailing from Goa, Sadhvi’s journey is anything but conventional. With a strong academic background, she pursued a double major in economics and international relations at a reputed university in Canada, where she also earned recognition for her achievements on a global platform. Her academic discipline is matched by her linguistic skills where she can communicate in seven languages.

But her story goes far beyond textbooks. In just three years, Sadhvi explored 10 countries solo, embracing new cultures and experiences. Her fearless personality shows up in unexpected ways too, like overcoming a deep fear of bees by becoming a certified beekeeper. Add to that her unusual interest in taxidermy, and it’s clear she’s not afraid to explore the unconventional.

Despite her global exposure, Sadhvi remains deeply rooted in her upbringing in Goa.Growing up in a close-knit environment, she developed a strong appreciation for food, family, and meaningful connections.

Her journey also includes a powerful personal transformation. Through discipline and consistency, Sadhvi worked on her fitness, losing over 10 kilograms and building confidence along the way. Her efforts even earned her a spot among the Top 5 for Best Body at the pageant.

Sadhvi is also making her mark beyond pageantry. As a model, she has walked multiple runways and fronted campaigns for brands like California Burrito. At the same time, she has stepped into entrepreneurship by co-founding a company in the construction and development space.