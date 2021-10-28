Who is Mukul Rohatgi? The lawyer behind Aryan Khan's bail in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case

After spending nearky three weeks in jail, Aryan Khan was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the ongoing Mumbai Cruise Drugs bust case. The 23-year-old son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody since October 3, hours after raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan, who has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8, had been denied bail once before. His lawyers had repeatedly pointed out that no drugs had been found on him.

Notably, in the high profile case, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi has been a saviour for Aryan Khan who has played a major role for the star kid to get the bail. Rohatgi landed in Mumbai on Monday to appear before the Bombay High Court for Aryan Khan in his bail hearing.

Mukul Rohatgi is the new addition to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan's legal team in the drugs case with other big names like Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 during a raid in a party in Mumbai. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi is the 14th Attorney General of India who was succeeded by KK Venugopal.

The 66-year-old is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India. The lawyer held the office of AGI for three years starting from 2014 to 2017.

The senior advocate has represented several high-profile and crucial cases in the court.

Mukul Rohatgi's personal life and education:

Mukul Rohatgi is the son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi. Rohatgi completed law from Government Law College in Mumbai and started practicing law straight after college. The lawyer is married to Vasudha, also a trained advocate, and has a son.

He practiced under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, former CJI in the High Court before starting his own legal practice.

He was designated as a senior counsel by Delhi HC in 1993 and was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.

Mukul Rohatgi's relation with late Arun Jaitley:

A friend of late Arun Jaitley, the former finance and law minister in Narendra Modi's first tenure, Rohatgi has often spoken fondly about his relationship with the former. The two lawyers, part of a circle of friends doing the rounds of Lodi Garden in the morning, would often put aside their professional differences to engage in chai and chit-chat.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:39 PM IST