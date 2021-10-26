The popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea is in Bombay High Court today. The court has started hearing the plea now.

Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi is appearing for Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case before the Bombay High Court.

"I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," Rohatgi had said.

According to a statement of Karanjawala & Company, Mukul Rohatgi along with his Karanjawala & Co team consisting of Senior Partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur have flown to Bombay to add to legal team of Aryan Khan.

The team already has Amit Desai, Senior Advocate, Satish Manshinde, Senior Advocate, Anandini Fernandes, along with Advocate Rustom Mulla, Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla.

Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde.

Timeline of Aryan Khan case - From his arrest, allegations of extortion against NCB's Sameer Wankhede to bail plea in Bombay High Court and more

Oct 2: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and register a case. Some persons detained.

Oct 3: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate. The magistrate remands the trio in NCB custody till the next day.

Oct 4: Aryan and others produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims photos and chats in Aryan's phone point to an international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till Oct 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: Aryan's bail application gets adjourned till Thursday, 12 PM (October 14) by Mumbai sessions court.

Oct 14: A Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves its order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan fails to secure bail and gets sent back to jail till Wednesday, October 20.

Oct 20: Special NDPS court rejects bail plea.

Oct 21: Shah Rukh Khan meets Aryan Khan in Jail.

Malik vs Wankhede over Mumbai drug bust

Meanwhile, the NCB's zonal director Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik earlier in the day said he is forwarding a letter written by 'someone in NCB about the various illegal activities of (Sameer) Wankhede' to the agency's DG S N Pradhan.

The NCP leader also said the NCB should investigate the 26 allegations in the letter claiming an 'extortion racket' being run within the anti-drugs agency.

When asked about the letter, Jain told reporters outside the NCB office here that he has "received a paper on WhatsApp" and they will take "necessary action".

Asked about the NCB opposing in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested earlier this month after the agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard, Jain said he will not speak anything about the case.

To a query on a team of the NCB coming to Mumbai from Delhi to conduct a probe into Nawab Malik's allegations, Jain said he also got the information about the agency's team coming here.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off Aryan Khan.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:27 PM IST