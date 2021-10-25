Who is Sam D'Souza? The man who was overheard talking to NCB witness KP Gosavi about 'Rs 18 crore deal' for Aryan Khan's release

In a new twist to the cruise drugs seizure case, an 'independent witness' on Sunday claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case.

Prabhakar Sail, the 'independent witness', told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.

He also claimed NCB officials had asked him to sign nine to ten blank papers.

Who is Sam D'Souza?

According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sam D'Souza is the 'biggest money-laundering player' of Mumbai and possibly in India as well.

He further claimed that D'Souza was well connected with politicians and bureaucrats.

"Sam D'Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai andcountry. It's a big game which has just started. Facts which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases," Raut said in a tweet.

How is he linked to the cruise ship raid?

After the raid, Gosavi, accompanied by NCB officials, took Aryan Khan in a white Innova car to the NCB office, he claimed. Sail stated he and D'souza followed Gosavi in another car.

Sail claimed that D'Souza and Gosavi later went to Lower Parel, where a blue colour Mercedes car carrying Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani arrived at a particular spot. Gosavi and Dadlani sat in that car and started talking. They all left after 15 minutes, the affidavit stated.

