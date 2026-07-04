Who Is Maneesh Kalwaniya: 2015-Batch IPS Officer & IIT Bombay Alumnus Serving As Mumbai DCP Zone 1 | X / IANS

Mumbai: Maneesh Kalwaniya is a 2015- batch IPS officer currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1), Mumbai City, whose office is opposite CSMT, near Bora Bazar. Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, MRA Marg, JJ Marg and Dongri police stations are under him.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, he later completed a Master’s Degree in Police Management (MDPM) from Osmania University and underwent IPS training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy between December 2015 and October 2016.

During his policing career spanning more than eight years, Kalwaniya served in Jalgaon during probation, worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ahmednagar, and later handled anti-Naxal operations as ASP Aheri in Gadchiroli. There, he oversaw intelligence gathering, operational planning, force management, and security operations against Left Wing Extremism. He subsequently served as DCP in Nagpur and Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad Rural, where he supervised 24 police stations and focused on administration, technology integration, and law enforcement operations.

Since September 2024, Kalwaniya has been posted as DCP, Mumbai City, overseeing the functioning of seven police stations. Throughout his career, he has led policing arrangements for elections, major festivals, VIP security, crowd management, crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

His tenure in Gadchiroli is particularly notable for combining aggressive anti-Naxal operations with community policing initiatives. He played a key role in the ‘Police Dada Lora Khidki’ programme, which received recognition at the FICCI Smart Policing Awards 2021. The initiative helped deliver government schemes, vocational training, and welfare benefits to nearly five lakh residents, including 2.7 lakh people in remote areas.

Improved community engagement strengthened intelligence networks and reduced Naxal influence, contributing to the elimination of 50 Naxalites, arrest of 46, and surrender of 42 others during his two-year tenure in the district.

Contact: 022 22620453, 022 22671408

Email: dcpzone1- mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address: First Floor, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Near GPO, Fort, Mumbai-400 001