Mumbai Parent Duped Of ₹9.45 Lakh In Fake MCA Under-14 Team Selection Scam; Dahisar Police Register FIR | File photo

Mumbai: The Dahisar Police have registered an FIR against a 40-year-old man for allegedly cheating a parent of ₹9.45 lakh by falsely promising to secure his son's selection in the Mumbai Cricket Association's Under-14 cricket team.

According to the police, the complainant, Mehul Maniyar, 4, a Dahisar East resident, alleged that he came in contact with the accused, Jitendra Chandrakant Patel, in 2023 as their sons studied at the same school and played cricket together. Patel allegedly claimed to have influential contacts in the Mumbai Cricket Association and assured the complainant that he could secure his son's selection in the MCA Under-14 squad in exchange for money.

The FIR states that between December 2024 and July 2025, the complainant transferred money through Google Pay, IMPS, bank transfers and also paid cash to the accused after repeated assurances that his son would be selected for the team. The accused allegedly kept demanding additional amounts, claiming they were required for the final selection process and other formalities.

When the complainant later sought a refund after his son was not selected, the accused allegedly issued him a cheque. However, the cheque was dishonoured after payment was stopped. Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the Dahisar Police registered a case on July 1 under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.