Andheri To Get Botanical Garden, Skate Park, Cricket Turf Under Gokhale Flyover

Andheri East MLA Murji Patel has announced the commencement of work on a major redevelopment project beneath the Gokhale Flyover on N. S. Phadke Marg, describing it as a "dream project" aimed at transforming a long-neglected public space into a vibrant recreational and sports hub for local residents.

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In a social media post, Patel said the area had previously become a dumping ground for abandoned vehicles, scrap material and debris. Residents had repeatedly raised concerns over the site's deteriorating condition, citing it as a nuisance and a potential fire safety hazard.

According to the MLA, authorities acted swiftly to clear and reclaim the space within 48 hours. However, he noted that reclaiming the land was only the first phase of a larger plan. Over the following months, efforts were made to maintain and secure the site while pursuing approvals and funding from various levels of government.

Patel said the required financial approvals have now been secured and work on the project has officially begun.

The proposed facility will include a botanical garden, skate park, half basketball court, cricket turf, bouldering area, open gym, children's play area, study space, seating zones, public toilets and an HBT dispensary, among other amenities.

Calling the initiative a major asset for residents living on both sides of N. S. Phadke Marg, Patel said the project reflects a broader commitment to reclaiming neglected, encroached upon and misused public lands across Andheri and converting them into useful community spaces.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior BMC officials, engineers, BJP Mumbai secretary Acharya Pawan Tripathi, and several former and current corporators.