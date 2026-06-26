Mumbai: Activists Oppose BMC Move To Convert Football Ground At Bandra Reclamation Into Exhibition Centre

Environmental activists have opposed the proposed conversion of a Bandra playground into an exhibition centre, citing the city's shrinking open spaces | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: The government's move to convert an 8,450 sq m football ground at Bandra Reclamation into a convention and exhibition centre has drawn sharp criticism from environmental activists, who say the decision reflects a growing trend of sacrificing Mumbai's green open spaces.

On Wednesday, the BMC's Improvements Committee approved a proposal to amend the Development Plan (DP) 2034 and change the plot’s reservation from "Sports Ground and Playground" to an "Exhibition Centre".

The proposal was cleared at MHADA's request, with the civic administration claiming the playground reservation had been included by error. The move has reignited concerns over Mumbai's shrinking open spaces.

Activists Oppose Proposal

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation, said, "The proposed deletion of the reservation for Playground and Sports Ground would permanently deprive present and future generations of a valuable recreational asset. Such a move is contrary to the principles of sustainable urban planning and the constitutional obligation of public authorities to improve the quality of life of citizens."

"The justification that the plot was originally earmarked for a convention complex under an earlier layout cannot override present-day realities. Mumbai's shortage today is not of convention centres but of open spaces, playgrounds and gardens. Any planning decision must be guided by contemporary public needs and not merely historical planning proposals prepared decades ago," Pimenta added.

Green activist Zoru Bhathena criticised the move, saying, "It is open loot season, with our government looting every inch of Mumbai's green open spaces."

Debi Goenka of the Conservation Action Trust said it was "shocking and perverse" that the Improvements Committee had sanctioned a proposal to convert a playground into an exhibition centre. "This is completely unacceptable. The Urban Development Department should reject this proposal forthwith and initiate the process of improving the Improvements Committee," Goenka said.

Opposition Raises Concerns

Notably, the proposal had earlier been deferred by the committee after Opposition members objected to the change. On Wednesday, too, the proposal drew criticism from the Opposition, with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators questioning the removal of a sports reservation in an area already facing a shortage of open spaces.

Under the proposal, the existing sports ground reservation, covering 6,897.4 sq m, and the playground reservation, spanning 1,552.6 sq m, would be deleted. In total, nearly 8,450 sq m of land would be redesignated as an exhibition centre.

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The change requires modification of the sanctioned DP under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The BMC will now invite public suggestions and objections, hold hearings, and then forward the proposal to the State Urban Development Department for final approval.

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