Mumbai: BMC Panel Approves Proposal To Convert Bandra Reclamation Football Ground Reservation Into Exhibition Centre

BMC's Improvement Committee has approved a proposal to change the reservation of the Bandra Reclamation football ground to an Exhibition Centre | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 24: In a move likely to reignite concerns over Mumbai's shrinking open spaces, the BMC's Improvement Committee on Wednesday approved the conversion of the "Sports Ground and Playground" reservation on the Bandra Reclamation football ground into an "Exhibition Centre" reservation, requiring an amendment to DP 2034.

While opposition members objected to the loss of recreational space, the proposal was cleared at MHADA's request, with the administration claiming the playground reservation had been included in error.

Meanwhile, the committee sent back another proposal to convert two garden-reserved plots at Malabar Hill into residential reservations for further scrutiny.

Bandra Ground Reservation Changed

The proposal to replace the "Sports Ground" reservation on the 8,450 sq m football ground at Bandra Reclamation with an "Exhibition/Convention Centre" reservation was placed before the Improvement Committee for discussion at a meeting on Wednesday. The proposal had been deferred earlier after opposition members objected to the change.

During the debate on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut argued that the Bandra ground has long been identified with football and its character should not be altered.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, Sachin Padwal, warned that an exhibition centre would worsen traffic congestion in the area and accused the civic body of sacrificing a sports ground.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi also backed the opposition. However, Improvement Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi approved the proposal.

Administration Cites Planning Error

While clarifying, the civic administration said the large plot had originally been reserved for an Exhibition Centre in the 1983 Development Plan. However, while preparing DP 2034, the land was lying open and being used as a football ground, leading to its reservation as a Sports Ground. Officials told the committee that the current proposal merely restores the reservation envisaged in the original development plan.

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Malabar Hill Proposal Deferred

Meanwhile, the Improvement Committee sent back for reconsideration a proposal to convert two Malabar Hill plots, measuring 15.89 sq m and 41.43 sq m, from garden to residential reservations.

The BMC said the plots were originally designated residential under DP 1991 and were inadvertently included in a larger garden reservation while preparing DP 2034.

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