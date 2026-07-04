Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Massive Tree Falls Inside Dadar's Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market, 2 More Incidents Reported In SoBo; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc across Mumbai on Saturday as multiple tree fall incidents were reported from different parts of the city, including Dadar, Churchgate and Peddar Road, amid the ongoing Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a major incident, a large tree collapsed inside the Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market in Dadar during the wee hours of Saturday, causing extensive damage to flower stalls and goods inside the busy wholesale market. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident occurred before the market became crowded with vendors and customers.

CCTV Video Captures Massive Tree Fall Moment

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced online showing the exact moment the massive tree came crashing down inside the market premises. In the footage, workers can be seen unloading and arranging flower consignments before operations began for the day. Within seconds, the tree suddenly collapsed onto several stalls, triggering panic among workers present at the spot. Despite the massive impact and destruction, no casualties were reported.

Massive Tree Uprooted At CCI, Churchgate | Special Arrangement

2 More Tree Fall Incidents Reported In SoBo

Meanwhile, another major tree fall incident was reported from the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in the Churchgate area of South Mumbai, where a huge uprooted tree crushed a parked black Tata Nexon car. Photos from the scene showed the vehicle badly damaged under the weight of the fallen tree. No injuries were reported in the incident. Another tree uprooting was also reported from the posh Peddar Road area amid continuous rainfall and gusty winds. However, no casualties or major damage were reported there.

Mumbai has been witnessing relentless rainfall over the past several days, leading to repeated incidents of tree falls, waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Civic officials and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the affected spots to clear the fallen trees and restore normal movement.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts from July 4 to July 6, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Konkan region and parts of central Maharashtra.

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Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during intense rain spells, especially in low-lying areas and near old trees, weak structures and landslide-prone ghat sections. The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office and the State Disaster Management Department have also appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated through official advisories and emergency helplines, including the BMC’s emergency number 1916.

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