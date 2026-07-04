Mumbai Monsoon Update: Bandra, Ghatkopar, Dadar Among Worst-Hit Areas As Several Areas Receive Over 140 MM Rainfall In 24 Hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to remain under the grip of an intense monsoon spell on Saturday, with several parts of the city recording over 140 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a Red Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rainfall data recorded between 8 am on July 3 and 8 am on July 4, multiple areas across South Mumbai, western suburbs and eastern suburbs witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall amid persistent showers through the night.

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Details Of Rainfall Across Mumbai

In South Mumbai and city areas, the highest rainfall was recorded at G South Ward Office with 141.8 mm, followed by F North Ward Office at 135.2 mm. B Ward Office logged 120.8 mm rainfall, while Rawali Camp recorded 118.28 mm and N.M. Joshi Marg Municipal School in Lower Parel received 118 mm rainfall.

The western suburbs witnessed some of the heaviest downpours in the city. H West Ward Office recorded the highest rainfall in Mumbai at 150.6 mm over the 24-hour period. Supari Tank Municipal School in Bandra logged 146 mm rainfall, while Pali Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra received 143.2 mm. Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz recorded 125 mm rainfall, and the Banana Leaf–Juhu Dispensary area logged 120.8 mm rainfall.

Heavy showers also lashed the eastern suburbs, where N Ward Office recorded 143 mm rainfall. Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar logged 136.4 mm rainfall, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station at 134.2 mm. Collector Colony Municipal School in Chembur recorded 127.6 mm rainfall, while MPS Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd received 124 mm rainfall.

Despite the intense rainfall across multiple areas, suburban railway services and road traffic remained largely operational on Saturday morning, though authorities continued monitoring flood-prone stretches and low-lying areas.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Today

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts till July 6, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Konkan region and parts of central Maharashtra. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain activity.

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