Mumbai Rains: City Sees Light To Moderate Showers Amid Red Alert, Waterlogging In Nalasopara & Virar; Check Local Trains Status

Mumbai Rains: City Sees Light To Moderate Showers Amid Red Alert, Waterlogging In Nalasopara & Virar; Local Trains Running On Time |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Saturday morning even as a Red Alert remained in force for the city and neighbouring districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to extremely heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

While the overnight rain activity was relatively less intense compared to the previous few days, several parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region continued to receive intermittent showers under an active monsoon system.

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Morning visuals from Marine Drive showed light rain and rough sea conditions, while waves were seen crashing against the promenade walls near the Gateway of India amid cloudy skies and gusty winds. Several areas in South Mumbai and the western suburbs witnessed moderate showers, while eastern suburbs recorded light rainfall during the early morning hours.

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Andheri Subway Open For Traffic, Local Trains Running With Delay

Despite the weather alert, rail and road traffic remained largely normal across Mumbai on Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed that the Andheri East Subway remained open with no waterlogging reported, allowing smooth vehicular movement.

Visuals from Dadar and Andheri railway stations showed commuters continuing their daily routines as suburban local train services on the Western Line operated on schedule without major disruptions. Central and Harbour Line local train services were delayed by 15-20 minutes.

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Flooding Reported In Nalasopara, Virar

However, heavy rainfall continued to impact parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In Nalasopara, severe waterlogging was reported from Don Lane and Tulinj Bridge areas, where residents were forced to wade through knee-deep water on flooded roads. In Virar West, heavy showers intensified following the IMD warning for Palghar district, leading to water accumulation in several areas and slow-moving traffic.

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Tree Collapse In Matunga

Amid the continuing rain spell, a large tree collapsed onto parked vehicles in Mumbai’s Matunga area around midnight on Friday. Though no injuries were reported, several vehicles suffered damage. Civic officials and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and cleared the fallen tree, restoring normal traffic movement in the area.

This is a picture of Matunga taken just now, at 10:30 PM.(Mumbai) pic.twitter.com/ja0VrhSa3Y — RBSingh_W (@Ravindr40681501) July 4, 2026

Red Alert Remains In Place

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts from July 4 to July 6, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Konkan belt and parts of central Maharashtra. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and ghat sections vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

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The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office and the State Disaster Management Department have also appealed to residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain spells. Emergency helpline numbers have been activated across affected districts, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s helpline number 1916 for Mumbai residents.

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