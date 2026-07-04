Mumbai Hit-And-Run Horror: Food Delivery Rider Crushed To Death By Speeding Tanker In Jogeshwari, Driver Detained After Locals Chase Him Down; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A food delivery rider was killed after a speeding tanker allegedly rammed into his motorcycle and ran over him in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West in the early hours of Saturday. The tragic accident took place near Ajit Glass Garden on SV Road under the Oshiwara police station limits.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing a cop taking away the accused tanker driver. A mob can be heard abusing and passing angry remarks against the driver. The electric scooter hit in the accident can be seen lying on the road after the impact. The angry mob can be seen trying to assault the driver as cops take him into custody.

Details On The Hit-And-Run Incident

According to a TV9 Bharatvarsh report quoting the police and eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Harsh, was working late at night as a delivery rider for an online food delivery platform to earn his livelihood when the tanker allegedly hit his bike from behind at high speed. The impact of the collision was so severe that the rider died on the spot.

The accident reportedly occurred around 1.20 am near Amrut Nagar in Jogeshwari West. After the collision, the tanker driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene by speeding away. However, alert locals and eyewitnesses chased the vehicle, intercepted it and handed the driver over to Oshiwara Police.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the tanker driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident and may have lost control of the vehicle due to drunken driving. Police have detained the accused driver and conducted a medical and blood test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Police teams rushed to the accident site immediately after receiving information about the mishap. The victim’s body was sent for postmortem and his family has been informed. The tanker involved in the accident has been seized, and a case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

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