Delivery Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run On Western Express Highway: Auto Hits Motorcycle, Then Truck Runs Over Him | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man died in an accident on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East on Thursday. An unknown auto-rickshaw driver allegedly hit a delivery boy’s motorcycle in a hit-and-run case early that day, after which a truck ran over him, police said.

Victim was on way to deliver food parcel at 1.30 am

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Chaudhary (Kamath), 35, who worked with an online food delivery platform and was on his way to deliver a food parcel when the accident occurred at around 1.30 am near the New Agripada Bus Stop, Santacruz East, police said.

The Vakola police registered a case against unknown persons on April 23 and no arrests have been made so far. Police said an eyewitness reported that an auto-rickshaw hit Chaudhary’s motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road, after which a truck coming from behind ran over him. The eyewitness rushed him to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, where he was declared dead before admission.

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Family informed; relative files complaint

According to the complaint filed by his elder relative Nilambar, a resident of Palghar, Chaudhary was on a delivery when the accident took place. His family members were informed about the incident and later reached the hospital.

Police said both the rickshaw and truck drivers fled the spot. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the accused vehicles.

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