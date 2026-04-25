MNS Workers Arrested For Protesting Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam In Dahisar West Over Marathi Mandate For Auto Drivers | File Pic

Mumbai: Eleven office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were arrested for staging a protest against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West on Friday. However, the police have not confirmed whether any case has been filed against Nirupam.

Nirupam backed Hindi drivers opposing Marathi GR

Sanjay Nirupam reached Ganpat Patil Nagar on Friday to support Hindi-speaking auto-rickshaw drivers who are opposed to a recent government resolution (GR) passed by the Maharashtra government, making it compulsory for them to speak Marathi while interacting with passengers.

Amid the ongoing dispute over the mandatory use of the Marathi language by auto-rickshaw drivers, MNS workers allegedly vandalised Nirupam’s car. The incident escalated into clashes between supporters of both parties, with heated arguments and scuffles reported. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Case registered; 11 MNS workers taken into custody

Hrishikesh Gawali, Senior Police Inspector of MHB Colony police station, said that Nirupam had organised a public meeting in Dahisar West. When he arrived at the venue, MNS workers opposed him and staged a protest. Police registered a case against 11 MNS workers, arrested them, and will take further action.

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Among those arrested are MNS leaders Nayan Kadam, Kunal Mainkar, and Kiran Nakashe. All 11 were taken into custody by the MHB Colony police.

Nirupam: Marathi must be respected in Maharashtra

In a statement to the media, Sanjay Nirupam said that the Marathi language should be respected in Maharashtra and that everyone living in the state should be able to speak and understand it, adding that this aligns with both the government’s position and his personal view.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 189(2), 191(3), 191(2), 199, 125, 324(4), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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