MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav Issues Bold Warning To Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte Amid Mira-Bhayandar Clash Fallout | X @JadhavMns & IANS

Vasai: The political atmosphere has reached a boiling point following the recent clash between Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mira-Bhayandar. The echoes of this dispute are now being felt in the neighboring Vasai-Virar region.

Jadhav meets VVMC commissioner over civic issues

Avinash Jadhav, the MNS Thane-Palghar District President, met with the Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) today. While the meeting was primarily centered on civic issues, Jadhav stirred the pot by issuing a provocative and direct warning to Sadavarte.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the Commissioner, Avinash Jadhav highlighted the dire situation Vasai-Virar faces during the monsoon.

"If Sadavarte comes again, he won't go home safely"

"The drainage systems in Vasai-Virar are the biggest problem today. For the last four years, I have observed that once water accumulates here, it takes three full days to recede. This causes massive losses to both the local residents and the Municipal Corporation. We met the Commissioner regarding this issue. He has given us a positive assurance, and we are confident that the new Commissioner will certainly take effective steps for the city."

Turning his attention to the recent friction in Mira-Bhayandar, Jadhav launched a scathing attack on Gunaratna Sadavarte. Using aggressive language, Jadhav challenged the advocate’s safety should he return to the area.

"If Sadavarte has the courage, let him try coming to Mira-Bhayandar again. I guarantee you, if he steps foot there, he will not return home safely!" Jadhav declared.

The warning has sparked a sensation across local political circles, signaling that the standoff between the MNS and Sadavarte is far from over.

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