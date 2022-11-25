Who is Captain Ashok Kharat? Know more about the cosmologist who predicted CM Eknath Shinde's future | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Captain Ashok Kharat, the head of Shivnika Trust that manages the Ishaneshwar Temple in Mirgaon, Sinnar is a retired merchant navy officer. With a glorified career in the merchant navy for 22 years, Kharat has completed the tours to 154 countries in the world.

Hence he is believed to have a deep study of majority of the religious customs, traditions, culture, ethics, progress, backwardness and natural conditions of those countries.

Captain Kharat is a math graduate who later opted sailing training. Post his training, he served 7 years in Indian Shipping Department and further 15 years in Australian Merchant Shipping Department as the Captain in Submarine Department. He retired after completing 22 years of service.

His life took an interesting turn when he shifted his focus to a study of a very excellent yet astounding science that gives information about the past and future of all animate and inanimate objects, any situation or event in this world, nature, human and animals within moments. The science of this study is called 'Cosmology.'

Captain Kharat learned cosmology on the special insistence of his Guru of Cosmology, Late Mr. Mujumdar Saheb, the then Head of the Sailing Department and Signing Officer of the Australian Merchant Shipping Department. He got a gold medal in his training out of 277 students.

Post his retirement, Captain Kharat heads the Shivnika Trust and is claimed to continue cosmology as a career. Recently, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Ishaneshwar Temple and it is widely believed that he had a dicsussion with Captain Ashok Kharat about his future.

Although the trusted ones at Ishaneshwar Temple said that CM had visited the temple to seek blessings and prayed for the well-being of the farmers and the public. The Shivnika Temple Trust widely caters to the welfare of the farmers and general public around.

With its religious practices like various aartis and the famous Maharudra Puja, which is the highest form of worship to Lord Shiva, the temple gains a large number of visitors throughout the year.

