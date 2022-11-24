CM Eknath Shinde’s visit to astrologer in Nashik temple sparks major political controversy

CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde’s visit to a temple near Nashik on Wednesday to know about his future through astrology has sparked a major political controversy. Mr Shinde has been strongly attacked by the opposition and by the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti. NCP chief Mr Sharad Pawar said it is a new thing in Maharashtra and it seems that the CM’s confidence has been shaken.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar claimed that going to an astrologer to know the future is like feeding superstition when the world is in the 21st century. ‘’There are many changes taking place in the age of technology. In such a case, the progressive Maharashtra Chief Minister resorts to astrology without looking at what science says,’’ he said.

‘’I don't understand why we feed superstitions. There is no reason to disagree about everyone's faith and belief somewhere. However, there have been reports that the Chief Minister has gone to an astrologer to know his future. I don't know what the reality is. So the fact should be clarified by the Chief Minister,’’ said Mr Pawar.

NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule said, ‘’Everyone has faith. We all believe in faith, but not in superstition. Dr Narendra Dabholkar is a distinct identity of Maharashtra. He did great work against superstition in this state and country,’’ She further added, ‘’For the work of eliminating superstition, Dr Narendra Dabholkar risked his life. So those who hold important positions should have faith, but there is a different opinion on superstition in Maharashtra. ‘’

Reacting to the claims of Shinde moving to Astrology to find out about his future, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti said '’Astrology is not science but a false art. One who proves it to be science shall be rewarded with Rs. 21 lakhs. CM has given out a very bad message through his visit there.'’

Dr TR Gorane, the Secretary of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS) said "It is totally unacceptable for a person sitting in a constitutional position to approach such superstitious and false art issues. The ANS is totally against such an act."

Responding to the criticism, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesperson and School Education Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar has clarified that the CM has gone to the temple to know his future through astrology. ‘’I have a friend, Captain Kharat who has developed Ishanyeshwar temple. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had given a donation to build a Goshala there. Therefore, Captain Kharat wanted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to visit the Ishanyeshwar temple and the work of the Goshala is about to start."

“If Captain Kharat's business is to see the future, why would the Chief Minister go to the Ishanyeshwar temple to know his future there? If he wanted to know his future, he would have invited Captain Kharat to Mumbai for that. Therefore, it is wrong to report that the CM had visited the temple to know his future through astrology,’’ clarified Mr Kesarkar.