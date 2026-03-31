Who Is Ashwini Bhide? Mumbai's 'Metro Woman' Appointed As BMC Commissioner |

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a historic moment in the city’s administrative landscape. She succeeds Bhushan Gagrani, who completes his tenure on March 31, 2026.

Who Is Ashwini Bhide?

A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office under Devendra Fadnavis. Known for her firm, results-driven administrative style, she was selected over other senior bureaucrats, including Sanjay Mukherjee and Aseem Gupta, owing to her extensive experience and track record in executing large-scale projects.

Read Also Ashwini Bhide Appointed 1st Woman BMC Commissioner After Bhushan Gagrani’s Retirement

Bhide has previously played a key role in shaping Mumbai’s infrastructure growth. As Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, she led several critical metro projects, including complex underground corridors. She is also known as the 'Metro Woman' of Mumbai. Her tenure, however, also drew criticism during the Aarey car shed project, which faced opposition from environmentalists over large-scale tree felling.

Her earlier role as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the BMC has provided her with in-depth knowledge of the civic body’s functioning, a factor expected to aid her transition into the top post. She is likely to serve a full term until 2030, overseeing key areas such as infrastructure development, sanitation, traffic management, and overall urban governance in Mumbai.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time when the city is grappling with mounting infrastructure pressure, environmental challenges, and financial constraints within the civic administration. Officials believe her leadership could bring tighter administrative discipline and faster execution of major civic initiatives.

Bhide’s elevation also reflects a broader trend of increasing representation of women in top bureaucratic roles in Maharashtra. Notably, Rashmi Shukla served as the state’s first woman Director General of Police, while Sujata Saunik became the first woman Chief Secretary in 2024.

Read Also Senior IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Set To Take Charge As 1st Woman BMC Commissioner Today

Bhide Set To Take Charge Today

Ashwini Bhide is set to assume the role of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner later today. Bhushan Gagrani has served as BMC chief for the past two years. Speaking to the Free Press Journal this morning, Gagrani said, “I am in office today, and Ashwini will take charge this afternoon. The official order will be issued in an hour or so.”

Rumours at BMC headquarters suggested that Gagrani might receive a service extension and be posted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). However, no such order has been issued so far. “But I will be in Mumbai,” the outgoing commissioner added.

As she takes charge of one of India’s key municipal corporations, Bhide’s tenure will be closely watched for its impact on Mumbai’s governance and development trajectory.

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