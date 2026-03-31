Senior IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Set To Take Charge As 1st Woman BMC Commissioner Today |

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide will take charge as the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today. Bhide creates history as she will be the first woman municipal commissioner of India's financial capital. The decision was made last night during a meeting held between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over Bhushan Gagrani's successor, who retires today. Bhide is likely to get a full tenure until 2030.

Bhushan Gagrani Informs Of Bhide Taking Charge

"I am in office today and Ashwini will take charge this afternoon. The official order will be issued in an hour or so," Gagrani said, speaking with the Free Press Journal this morning. Gagrani served as the BMC chief for two years.

The whispers in the BMC headquarters said that Gagrani was expected to get an extension in his service and will be posted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). However, as of today, no such order has been issued. "But I will be in Mumbai," the retiring commissioner said.

Read Also Ashwini Bhide Appointed 1st Woman BMC Commissioner After Bhushan Gagrani’s Retirement

Who Is Ashwini Bhide?

Bhide, a 1995-batch officer, is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the CMO and MMRCL MD. She got recognition as the officer who built Mumbai Metro 3, the city's first underground metro, despite several hurdles. She is known for her firm, no-nonsense, and result-oriented administrative style, with a strong track record of delivering complex projects.

In the final round of consideration, names like Sanjay Mukherjee and Aseem Gupta were also discussed for the BMC Chief's post, but Bhide was always the frontrunner due to her experience and administrative style.

Bhide, who has earlier served as the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, is considered a trusted bureaucrat of CM Devendra Fadnavis and has worked closely with the state leadership in key administrative roles.

Bhide has played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s metro expansion, particularly in executing technically challenging underground projects during her tenure with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. Her earlier stint as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the BMC gives her deep insight into the functioning of India’s richest civic body.

As she steps into this crucial role, Bhide will shoulder key responsibilities in a city like Mumbai, from accelerating infrastructure projects to improving sanitation, traffic management, and overall urban governance.

Her appointment is being seen as a significant move for Mumbai, with expectations of tighter administrative discipline and faster execution of critical civic and infrastructure projects.

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