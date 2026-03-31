Ashwini Bhide Appointed 1st Woman BMC Commissioner After Bhushan Gagrani’s Retirement |

Mumbai: In a landmark administrative decision, senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the retirement of incumbent chief Bhushan Gagrani on March 31.

A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office under Devendra Fadnavis. Her appointment marks a major milestone in Mumbai’s civic administration, with many viewing it as a progressive step towards greater representation of women in top bureaucratic positions.

Previous Administrative Roles

Bhide is widely recognised for her strong administrative track record and has helmed several high-profile infrastructure projects in the state. She previously served as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she played a key role in accelerating the city’s metro expansion. Her tenure, however, also saw controversy over the Aarey car shed project, which faced criticism from environmental groups over large-scale tree felling.

Bhide Likely To Serve Full Term As Commissioner

Known for her decisive leadership style, Bhide has reportedly been entrusted with a full term expected to run until 2030. Her experience in handling complex urban infrastructure and governance challenges is likely to shape key policy and development decisions in the city. Her name was finalised after consideration of other senior bureaucrats, including Sanjay Mukherjee, Aseem Gupta, and Milind Mhaiskar.

With Mumbai grappling with issues such as infrastructure pressure, environmental concerns, and financial constraints, Bhide’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the civic body. Her leadership will be closely watched as she takes charge of one of India’s key municipal corporations.

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