Who is Ashiwini Bhide's replacement - Ranjit Singh Deol; all you need to know about the IAS officer

On Tuesday, Ashwini Bhide, the managing director (MD) of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was transferred by Maharashtra government in a reshuffle of bureaucrats in the western Indian state.

Ranjit Singh Deol, 1998 batch IAS officer and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has been appointed as the next Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Before posting as Managing Director of Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of MSRTC, Deol has served in various departments under the Government of Maharashtra. He was the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Maharashtra State, Pune; Director of Census Operation, Mumbai; Commissioner, Solapur Municipal Corporation; District Collector, Jalna; Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Hingoli; Sub Divisional Officer, Yeotmal and Assistant Collector at Yeotmal.