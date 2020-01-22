Who is Ashiwini Bhide's replacement - Ranjit Singh Deol; all you need to know about the IAS officer

On Tuesday, Ashwini Bhide, the managing director (MD) of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was transferred by Maharashtra government in a reshuffle of bureaucrats in the western Indian state.
Ranjit Singh Deol, 1998 batch IAS officer and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has been appointed as the next Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).
Before posting as Managing Director of Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of MSRTC, Deol has served in various departments under the Government of Maharashtra. He was the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Maharashtra State, Pune; Director of Census Operation, Mumbai; Commissioner, Solapur Municipal Corporation; District Collector, Jalna; Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Hingoli; Sub Divisional Officer, Yeotmal and Assistant Collector at Yeotmal.
The reshuffle comes just a week after the Maharashtra government transferred 22 IAS officers. Following the latest round of transfers, Mumbai (City) has got a new collector, with Rajeev Nivatkar (2010-batch) succeeding Shivaji Jondhale (2004) to the post. The latter has now been posted as a secretary with the general administration department.
High-profile bureaucrat, Tukaram Mundhe (2005), was appointed as municipal commissioner of the BJP-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, R R Jadhav (1998), previously the fisheries commissioner, has joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as his secretary.
