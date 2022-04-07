Who is Asawari Joshi? Renowned Marathi actress who joined the NCP

Renowned actress Asawari Joshi joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

She had joined the Congress last year. However, she has now chosen the NCP.

Joshi is now part of a long list of renowned artists including Savita Malpekar, Priya Berde, Vijay Patkar, Vaishali Made, among others, to have joined the NCP.

Who is Asawari Joshi?

Asavari Joshi was born on May 6, 1965, in Mumbai and was fond of acting since childhood. She began her career working in experimental plays on the stage. Later, seeing his work, she got the opportunity to work in films.

Asavari made her Marathi film debut in 1986 with 'Mazham Ghar Mazha Sansar'. She has also acted in many Hindi films/serials including Office Office, Om Shanti Om, Shake It Up, which aired on Disney Channel, among others.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:13 PM IST