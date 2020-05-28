Coronavirus in Mumbai: While awaiting final exam decision, degree colleges begin preparation

Degree colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) are preparing several measures to conduct final year exams while simultaneously waiting for a firm decision from the state government. Professors are conducting online revision lectures for final year students while, college staff are being trained virtually to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and use handsanitisers in examination hall.

While the state government is still mulling whether to conduct last semester exams of final year of all programmes in July or cancel exams completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, authorities of colleges claim it is good to be prepared in advance. Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College at Churchgate, said, "Practices such as 'one student per bench' and using handsanitisers before entering the campus or exam hall should be basic norms for all colleges and universities. We got to adopt these precautionary measures irrespective of whether exams are conducted or cancelled."

On the other hand, some colleges claim it is practically difficult to conduct final year exams with distancing due to lack of space, resources and shortage of staff. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College at Bandra said, "We have a large number of final year students especially under the Commerce programme. If we allow only a minimum number of students to appear for the exam in a class, then we might need additional classrooms. Also, we might then need additional staff for supervision in different classrooms. We do not have the space or the bandwidth for it."

Colleges and universities have not yet received specific guidelines from the state regarding necessary precautionary measures or basic functioning. Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College at Vile Parle, said, "We will make arrangements for conducting exams and regular lectures according to instructions given by the state. We are waiting for specific guidelines on how to conduct exams keeping in mind physical distancing, minimum number of students per class and hygiene protocols."

In addition, college authorities are giving suggestions to the MU on various measures that can be adopted if exams are going to be conducted. Bagla said, "We have suggested to the Vice Chancellor (VC) of MU that students should be given the choice to select minimum three colleges as their exam centres near their vicinity. This will reduce crowding and the need to travel as students can reach their centres without using public transport."

Relief for SSC students

Students of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board who could not appear for the Geography subject (Social Science 2) exam paper are relieved as the state board decided on Wednesday that they will be given average marks of remaining papers for this subject. This Class 10 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.