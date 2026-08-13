'Where Are We Supposed To Go?': Ghatkopar Landslide Victims Express Concern After Being Served With Notices To Vacate Area; 8 Killed So Far |

Mumbai: The victims of the recent Ghatkopar landslide expressed their serious concerns after a landslide that struck Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar area that claimed nearly eight lives and left several others seriously injured on Wednesday, August 12. The incident is reported to have occurred at 3:35 am.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, the affected victims and local residents in the region expressed their concern stating that they had already received a notice to vacate the place following the region's vulnerability during monsoon season.

One of the local residents speaking to the reporters said, “We did get notice before even rains began, but where are we supposed to go? This is the only place we have. Therefore we urge the government to relocate us somewhere safe.”

While another resident demanding the safety measures in the region stated that, “If the region is so vulnerable, we request the government to build some wall or something that protects us during monsoons and frequent landslides in this region.”

Moreover, one of the local officials who also asserted that the authorities had served the local resident in the landslide-prone zone to vacate the place before rains began and relocate somewhere to a safer place. “ Even after serving notices these people did not take it seriously” the official added.

After receiving the information about the landslide incident, a major rescue operation was launched. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC, NDRF and the 108 ambulance service were rushed to the spot and began search and rescue operations.

Following the hazardous incident the injured victims were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital for their treatment.

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