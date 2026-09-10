'When Will Railway Ministry Wake Up?': Netizens Express Anger Over Mumbai Local Incident; CPRO Clarifies Woman Fell From Stationary Train |

Mumbai: Following reports that a woman fell from a local train on Thursday, several social media users expressed outrage over increasing congestion on Mumbai's railway network and raised concerns about commuter safety amid reports of similar incidents.

Videos purportedly showing the woman falling from the train went viral on social media, with users questioning passenger safety on overcrowded local trains. Some also criticised the authorities, alleging inadequate measures to improve commuter safety.

Sharing a video of the incident on X, a user questioned the authorities, saying, "An accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra in the local train going from Dombivli to Mumbra. Due to the heavy crowd, a woman fell from the train. When will the condition of the country's railway system change? When will the Railway Ministry wake up from its slumber?"

Accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra in the local train going from Dombivali to Mumbra, due to heavy crowd a woman fell from the train.



When will the condition of the country's railway system change? When will the Railway Ministry wake up from its slumber? pic.twitter.com/ZeVMninKu9 — Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) September 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the Central Railway's suburban network Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila has clarified that the train was stationary when the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters, Nila said, "First of all, two important things. The woman who fell from the train was stationary at that place. This is not a case of falling from a moving train. Secondly, as far as the information we have so far, the woman did not sustain any kind of injury."

Nila said an investigation had been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to the woman falling from the train, including whether the curvature of the track played a role or there was another reason.

RPF investigating incident

Officials are also investigating whether there was a quarrel or altercation among passengers before the incident. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is looking into the matter.

Nila urged commuters across railway networks not to travel on the footboard as it could put them at risk.

"We are trying to complete this block tonight. After that, from tomorrow, passengers travelling from Friday evening for Bappa's darshan will be provided a convenient journey," he said.

Earlier reports cited overcrowding

Earlier reports had claimed that a woman fell from a moving local train near the curved section between Diva and Mumbra stations and that overcrowding inside the compartment may have contributed to the incident.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 7.56 am when a Dombivli-bound local train stopped on the curved section after encountering a red signal. The train was reportedly overcrowded during the morning rush hour.

The reports claimed that as the train stopped on the curve, pressure from the crowd inside the compartment caused the woman to fall from the train. Central Railway, however, clarified that the train was stationary at the time and said the circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation.

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