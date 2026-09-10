Woman Falls From Moving Local Train Near Diva-Mumbra Due To Rush Hour Overcrowding | VIDEO | X - indrajeet8080

Thane, September 10: A major incident occurred on Central Railway’s suburban network during peak morning hours when a female commuter fell from a moving local train near the curve between Diva and Mumbra stations. Preliminary reports indicate that severe overcrowding inside the compartment was the primary cause behind the mishap.

Commuter falls near Diva-Mumbra

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:56 AM when a Dombivli-bound local train came to a halt on the curved track section due to a red signal. Owing to intense morning rush hours, the train was packed to capacity with commuters travelling to their workplaces. As the train came to a sudden halt on the bend, the extreme pressure from the crowd inside forced the woman off the vehicle.

A shocking video from mumbai...A female passenger falling from an

overcrowded Mumbai local train is a serious and recurring safety hazard during peak hours... Viral video #Mumbai @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/GXIjdMSUnQ — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) September 10, 2026

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Eyewitnesses reported that just prior to the fall, another female passenger had intentionally stepped off the train during the signal stoppage and walked along the tracks towards Mumbra station. Shortly thereafter, the crowd pressure led to the second woman falling onto the tracks. The incident triggered immediate alarm among nearby commuters and caused commotion across the local area.

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Overcrowding raises safety concerns

Daily travel on Mumbai’s Central Line remains a gruelling challenge, with working professionals frequently risking safety to board overcapacity trains to reach their offices on time. While local trains are widely recognised as the lifeline of Mumbai, severe overcrowding continues to result in frequent hazards along the suburban corridor.

Further updates from railway authorities regarding the victim's current condition and official details are awaited.

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