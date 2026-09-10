Bhiwandi Traffic Crawls As Potholes, Bottlenecks Turn Short Trips Into Hours | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Once a journey of a few minutes, commuting across several parts of Bhiwandi is now taking hours as the city's road infrastructure struggles to cope with the growing volume of traffic. Daily traffic snarls have become a routine affair at major junctions and arterial roads, including Anjurphata, Mankoli, Pimplas, Kalyan Road and Rajnoli Naka.

Bhiwandi, which has rapidly emerged as one of the country's major logistics and warehousing hubs, is witnessing a sharp increase in the movement of trucks, containers and other heavy vehicles. However, road infrastructure has failed to keep pace with this growth. Pothole-ridden roads, narrow stretches, incomplete flyovers and ongoing construction work have further worsened the situation.

Commuters and motorists say journeys that earlier took 10 to 15 minutes now often take an hour or more, particularly during peak hours.

City roads too under severe pressure

The situation within Bhiwandi city is no different. Major roads, including the stretch from the ST Depot to Vanzarpatti Naka, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Kalyan Naka and several connecting roads, witness heavy traffic throughout the day.

The condition of several roads has deteriorated after the rains, with deep potholes forcing motorists to slow down considerably. Traffic congestion becomes particularly severe during morning and evening peak hours, affecting office-goers, students, traders and transport operators.

The continuous movement of heavy vehicles through and around the city has added to the pressure on the already congested road network.

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Pothole-filling work to begin soon

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation City Engineer Jameel Patel said preparations have been completed to repair potholes on major city roads and the work is expected to begin within the next one or two days.

According to Patel, continuous and heavy rainfall had led to the formation of potholes across several stretches. Repair work could not be undertaken effectively during the rains, but with the weather improving, the civic body is now preparing to begin the repair work.

Anjurphata remains a major bottleneck

The condition of the state highway stretch from Chinchoti-Anjurphata to Mankoli has remained a major concern for motorists for a long time. Concrete road construction work underway on the route has narrowed several stretches, creating bottlenecks.

A large number of trucks and containers arriving from the Gujarat side use this route to enter Bhiwandi and proceed towards Mumbai. Due to limited road width at Anjurphata, long queues of heavy vehicles frequently build up.

The situation is further aggravated by a narrow stretch beneath the railway line ahead, where vehicles are forced to pass through what effectively becomes a single-lane passage. Even a minor disruption at this point can trigger congestion stretching for several kilometres.

Warehousing boom adds to traffic burden

The rapid growth of warehouses and logistics hubs along the Bhiwandi-Thane Road has significantly increased vehicular movement in areas such as Rahanal, Purna, Kopar, Kalher and Kasheli.

Trucks, containers and other heavy vehicles operate in these areas round the clock. Vehicles often stop or slow down while entering and exiting warehouses, leading to long queues on the Anjurphata-Kalher route.

Narrow bridges over nullahs near Valgaon and Mankoli further reduce the effective width of the road. By the time vehicles reach Mankoli Naka, queues of traffic heading towards the Mumbai-Nashik corridor often extend for kilometres.

Incomplete Pimplas flyover adds to chaos

On the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the incomplete flyover project at Pimplas has emerged as another major source of traffic congestion.

With construction work progressing slowly, the stretch continues to remain a bottleneck for motorists. Vehicles approaching from the Nashik side are forced to slow down considerably upon reaching the narrow section near the construction site.

This creates a cascading effect, with traffic quickly backing up for several kilometres, especially during peak traffic hours and when heavy vehicles are moving in large numbers.

Rajnoli Naka struggles with four-way traffic

Rajnoli Naka on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road has also emerged as one of the city's major traffic congestion points.

Vehicles travelling from Nashik, Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi converge at the junction, placing enormous pressure on the road network. Despite the presence of the Kongao Traffic Police Station in the vicinity, congestion remains a frequent problem.

Motorists often face confusion over lane movement and the direction of traffic at the junction, further slowing down vehicular movement and worsening the situation.

Gridlock from Gove Naka to creek bridge

Traffic congestion is also regularly witnessed on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road near Gove Naka, where vehicles turning towards the Saravali MIDC add to the traffic pressure.

The road also narrows near the Kongao Gram Panchayat office, forcing vehicles to slow down. The impact is felt from Gove Naka up to the creek bridge in Kongao, where motorists are often left stranded in long traffic queues.

Logistics hub grows, but where are the roads?

Local residents and motorists have raised concerns that while the number of warehouses, logistics parks and heavy vehicles in Bhiwandi has increased rapidly, road infrastructure has not expanded in proportion to the city's growth.

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Potholes, narrow bridges, incomplete infrastructure projects and the absence of effective traffic planning at key junctions have collectively turned several major routes into daily congestion points.

Residents say merely deploying traffic police after a traffic jam develops cannot be a long-term solution. They have demanded dedicated or alternative routes for heavy vehicles, road widening, expansion of narrow bridges and the early completion of pending flyover projects.

With Bhiwandi's population and logistics business continuing to grow, residents fear that the city's traffic situation could become even more unmanageable in the coming years unless urgent steps are taken to upgrade roads and introduce a comprehensive traffic management plan.

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