B.K. Birla College Kalyan Holds Stroke Awareness Session, Experts Stress Early Detection & Prevention | File Pic

Kalyan: The Department of Microbiology at B.K. Birla College Kalyan organised an awareness lecture on brain stroke prevention and emergency response, with medical experts highlighting the importance of early detection of symptoms, timely treatment and a healthy lifestyle.

Experts discuss stroke awareness

The programme was organised to create awareness among students and faculty members about the warning signs of stroke and the immediate steps that need to be taken during a medical emergency.

In the first session, Dr Rakesh Lalla, a neurologist from Fortis Hospital, said that recognising the symptoms of a stroke at the right time can save a person's life and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

He explained that facial drooping, blurred vision on one side, slurred speech, weakness or numbness in an arm and other sudden neurological changes should not be ignored. Such symptoms require immediate medical attention, he said.

Focus on prevention and lifestyle

Dr Lalla also emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare. He said that maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly and staying away from addictions can significantly help in reducing the risk of stroke and other health complications.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar School's Paryushan Food Request Sparks Controversy

The second session was conducted by physiotherapist Dr Lavina Beskar, who spoke about the importance of maintaining correct posture, particularly at workplaces and during prolonged periods of sitting.

She explained that proper sitting posture can help reduce physical strain and stress on the body while also improving comfort, productivity and overall work efficiency. She urged participants to adopt healthy workplace habits and remain physically active.

College hosts health initiative

The programme was conducted by Prof Dr Dheeraj Shekhawat. Among those present were Madhavi Varik from Fortis Hospital, Head of the Department Dr Maninder Kaur Dhaliwal, college Vice-Principal Dr Harish Dubey, along with several faculty members and participants.

Also Watch:

Education Director Dr Nareshchandra and Principal Dr Avinash Patil appreciated the initiative and said that such awareness programmes play an important role in educating people about preventive healthcare and emergency response.

The programme was successfully organised with the support of Vallabh Kaur, Ganesh Sambare, Deepak Mahale and Aniket Tohke. The organisers said the initiative aimed to promote greater awareness about stroke prevention and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/