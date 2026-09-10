Mira Bhayandar School's Paryushan Food Request Sparks Controversy | AI Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: A fresh controversy has flared up in the political and social circles of Mira Bhayandar following a message sent on a WhatsApp group for parents of Seven Square Academy School located in Mira Road East. Citing the festival of Paryushan, the school requested parents not to send root vegetables—such as onions, garlic, potatoes, and beetroots—in their children's tiffin boxes. This appeal has drawn strong opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Dietary appeal sparks debate

For the past few months, the political atmosphere in Mira Bhayandar has been charged over various social and linguistic issues, including tensions between Marathi and non-Marathi groups, as well as the Jain, Marwari, and Gujarati communities. The latest disagreement over students' diets has added another layer to these ongoing debates.

Message on parents' group triggers debate

The message shared on the Seven Square Academy WhatsApp group asked parents to refrain from sending root vegetables (onions, garlic, potatoes, and beetroots) during Paryushan Parva. It also stated that the school canteen would serve food prepared without these ingredients during this period.

After learning of the message, MNS office-bearer Sachin Popale raised strong objections:

"Who gave the school administration the authority to decide what students should bring in their tiffins or what they should eat?"

Political reactions intensify

Targeting the school management, Popale questioned whether issuing such dietary instructions to students was appropriate, comparing the move to restrictions during other festivals.

"If a Marathi entrepreneur opens a school tomorrow and asks students to bring chicken, mutton, or eggs during a festival, will the school administration accept that?" Popale asked.

Because Seven Square Academy is linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, the issue has quickly taken on a political hue and become a key talking point in local politics.

Mehta clarifies school stance

As the controversy escalated, BJP MLA Narendra Mehta clarified that no strict enforcement or compulsion was placed on parents or students by the school.

"Paryushan Parva is a sacred period. Driven by the sentiment of non-violence and avoiding harm or slaughter of living beings, a simple request was made to parents. The WhatsApp message contained no forced mandate. This subject should not be politicized."

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Earlier disputes over meat sales

Earlier, a similar row broke out when BJP corporator Bharat Kothari demanded an eight-day ban on the sale of meat during Paryushan in Mira-Bhayandar. The proposal met with fierce opposition from the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, whose office-bearers met the Municipal Commissioner to demand that no restrictions be imposed on citizens' dietary habits.

The Samiti argued that Mira-Bhayandar is historically an Agri-Koli region where everyone should have the freedom to eat according to their choice, cautioning the administration against decisions that could disrupt local harmony or create rifts between communities.

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