Mumbai Monorail Reopening: Safety Net Installation May Delay Services By 3-4 Months |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail, which suspended operations nearly a year ago, has yet to resume services despite its revamped system being certified safe for passengers three months ago.

According to a report, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), a subsidiary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has said it needs around three to four months to resume services as it is exploring the installation of safety nets under the elevated track. The nets are intended to prevent loose material from falling on people and passing vehicles.

"Between the guideway beams (tracks) and the road, there is no protection to hold any loose material that might fall onto the road," Hindustan Times quoted two people familiar with the Mumbai Monorail as saying.

Services may resume around Diwali

The report suggested that installing the safety nets would take at least a few months. Services could resume around Diwali, in early November, while another person indicated that they were unlikely to restart before December.

"If the route has to be reopened around Diwali, it will be partial, from Chembur to Wadala Depot," the second person said.

The 8.93-km stretch accounts for around half of the 19.54-km corridor between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, also known as Jacob Circle.

Safety nets under consideration

According to the report, MMMOCL is considering installing safety nets to prevent incidents such as the one in July 2016, when a load wheel from a monorail train fell on Ramakrishna Chemburkar Road in Chembur. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Read Also Mumbai Monorail Likely To Resume By September-End With Mahalaxmi Multimodal Hub Launch

Services suspended since September 2025

Authorities suspended monorail services on Sep 20, 2025, following a series of technical glitches that brought packed trains to a standstill on multiple occasions and raised passenger safety concerns.

The system was subsequently overhauled, including a fleet upgrade, modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and track repairs. Following trials and tests, MMMOCL received safety approval to resume passenger services from the retired Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety on June 3.

Pilot installation may be undertaken

MMMOCL is also considering whether the safety nets should cover the entire corridor from Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk or only vulnerable sections where vehicles and pedestrians pass directly underneath.

According to the report, a pilot installation could be undertaken before the system is extended to other sections, depending on a technical assessment.