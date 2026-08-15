Mumbai Monorail Likely To Resume By September-End With Mahalaxmi Multimodal Hub Launch | ANI

The Mumbai Monorail could return to passenger service by the end of September, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planning to complete the Mahalaxmi multimodal connectivity project around the same time. The authority is considering launching the travelator-equipped skywalk and resuming Monorail operations as part of its efforts to strengthen multimodal connectivity across the city.

19.54-Km Monorail Corridor Undergoes Safety And Technology Upgrade

The 19.54-km Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk–Chembur Monorail corridor has remained shut for several months as it underwent a major technological and safety upgrade. According to sources, work on the Mahalaxmi skywalk is expected to be completed by September-end, following which the Monorail service is likely to be resumed.

A formal date for the resumption, however, is yet to be announced. Trial runs are being conducted on the Monorail corridor while the remaining station and system-related works are being completed.

The simultaneous launch of the Mahalaxmi facility and reopening of the Monorail would provide a significant boost to the city's multimodal transport network, connecting the Monorail with Metro Line 3 and the Western Railway suburban network.

India's first travelator-equipped skywalk

The Mahalaxmi Multimodal Connectivity Project is currently around 90% complete. It will provide a direct pedestrian connection between the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail station, Metro Line 3 and Mahalaxmi railway station.

The facility comprises a nearly 283-metre-long and 11-metre-wide skywalk, equipped with six travellators with a combined length of 176 metres. Two passenger lifts have also been provided.

The facility is designed to handle around 4,500 passengers per hour and is expected to reduce the time required for passengers to interchange between the three transport systems by nearly 20 minutes.

The project is being developed as India's first travelator-equipped skywalk and is expected to make the Monorail more accessible to commuters from South Mumbai and Worli.

Chembur emerges as another multimodal interchange

While the Mahalaxmi project will strengthen connectivity in South Mumbai, the recently commissioned Chembur station of Metro Line 2B has created another important interchange opportunity.

The VN Purav Monorail station is located just around 50 metres from the newly opened Chembur Metro 2B station, allowing passengers to transfer between the two systems with minimal walking distance.

The Chembur Metro station was inaugurated on August 13 and has been opened for passenger services. Once the Monorail resumes, the proximity of the two stations is expected to make Chembur an important interchange between Metro Line 2B, Monorail and suburban rail services.

This will also improve connectivity for passengers travelling towards Bandra-Kurla Complex, Chembur and other eastern and western suburban destinations.

Monorail undergoes major upgrade

The Monorail has undergone a comprehensive modernisation programme during the shutdown. This includes installation of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, induction of 10 new Made-in-India rakesand refurbishment of the existing fleet.

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The upgraded signalling system enables continuous communication between trains and the control centre, allowing closer monitoring of train movements and improving operational safety and regulation.

Although mandatory safety formalities for the upgraded signalling system have been completed, MMRDA is carrying out the final works required before passenger operations can restart.

The authority has also floated a Rs 3.79-crore tender for comprehensive annual maintenance of security equipment at Monorail stations, covering X-ray baggage inspection systems, hand-held and door-frame metal detectors and explosive detectors.

Other procurement processes for operational, electrical and communication requirements are also underway.

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