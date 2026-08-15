Western Railway Plans 20+ Contract Staff At Busy Stations To Manage Crowds And AC Local Delays | AI

Mumbai: Western Railway is preparing to deploy 20 or more contractual personnel at each of its busiest suburban stations to tackle peak-hour crowds, while around 10 staff will be stationed at less-crowded stations. The special teams will focus on crowd movement, platform safety and ensuring AC local train doors close on time, in a move aimed at reducing avoidable delays on the suburban network.

Busy Stations To Get Dedicated Staff For Crowd Movement And Safety

The teams are proposed for crowded stations such as Dadar, Andheri, Santacruz, Borivali, Virar and Nalasopara. Their responsibilities will include regulating passenger movement, preventing crowding at platforms, foot overbridges and staircases, diverting commuters when required and providing assistance during emergencies. A major focus will be the period immediately before and after trains arrive and depart, when passenger movement becomes particularly heavy.

Western Railway officials are also linking the deployment to the punctuality of AC local services. During peak hours, overcrowding near automatic doors often prevents them from closing on time, forcing trains to remain at platforms for longer than scheduled. Railway officials believe that reducing even a few seconds of additional halting time at multiple stations could help prevent a chain reaction of delays.

Railway Officials Say Seconds Saved Can Improve Overall Timeliness

“Even a few seconds saved at each station can help maintain punctuality across the entire route. Special personnel will also reduce the pressure on the security department,” a senior Western Railway official said.

The personnel will be hired on a contractual basis, with departmental-level approval already received. While the busiest stations will get 20 or more staff each, stations with comparatively lower passenger footfall will receive around 10 personnel.

Dedicated Crowd Teams To Ease Pressure On Railway Security Personnel

The move is significant as the railway's existing security personnel often have to handle multiple responsibilities, including passenger safety, crowd management and security-related duties. By creating dedicated teams for crowd control, Western Railway expects to improve passenger movement at key stations while allowing its security staff to concentrate on their primary responsibilities.

The deployment is expected to be implemented shortly, with the railway administration now working on the next stage of the process.

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