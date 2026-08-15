KDMC Marks 80th Independence Day With Tiranga Rally, Flag Hoisting And Tributes In Kalyan-Dombivli |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm on Friday, organising a series of flag-hoisting ceremonies, commemorative events and patriotic programmes across the twin-city region.

Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Hoists Tricolour At KDMC Headquarters

The celebrations began in the morning at the KDMC headquarters, where Mayor Harshali Vijay Chaudhary unfurled the National Flag at the administrative building complex.

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel, IAS, along with municipal office-bearers, elected representatives, officials, employees and citizens, attended the ceremony.

Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle Leads Independence Day Programme In Dombivli

Another flag-hoisting programme was held at the premises of the old Dombivli Divisional Office in Dombivli East, where Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle hoisted the National Flag in the presence of municipal officials and staff members.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, floral tributes were also paid at the memorials of Captain Vinaykumar Sachan and the Prerna War Memorial (Shaheed Smarak).

Dignitaries Honour Captain Vinaykumar Sachan And War Memorial Heroes

Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde, Mayor Harshali Vijay Chaudhary, Commissioner Abhinav Goel and other dignitaries offered wreaths and paid homage to the martyrs during the ceremony.

One of the major highlights of the day was the grand Tiranga Rally organised by the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation in association with several social organisations.

Students And Citizens March With Tricolour To Spread Unity Message

The rally commenced from the Captain Vinaykumar Sachan Memorial and concluded at Dattanagar Chowk in Dombivli East.

Students, residents and representatives from various sections of society participated enthusiastically in large numbers. Carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans, participants marched through the streets, spreading the message of national unity and collective responsibility.

MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA And Civic Officials Attend Flag Ceremony

The celebrations culminated at Dattanagar Chowk, where a 150-foot-tall National Flag installed by the municipal corporation was ceremonially unfurled.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More, Mayor Adv. Harshali Vijay Chaudhary (Thavil), Commissioner Abhinav Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, municipal office-bearers and elected representatives.

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Addressing those present on the occasion, Dr Shrikant Shinde, Rajesh More, Harshali Chaudhary and Abhinav Goel extended Independence Day greetings to citizens and highlighted the importance of preserving the values of freedom, unity and national pride.

The large-scale participation of students and citizens in the Tiranga Rally, coupled with the ceremonial unfurling of the towering 150-foot National Flag at Dattanagar, emerged as the defining moments of the celebrations.

The series of events organised by KDMC transformed the twin cities into a vibrant display of patriotism, reinforcing the spirit of national integration and civic participation on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

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