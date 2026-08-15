Bhiwandi Celebrates 80th Independence Day With Flag Hoisting, Civic Announcements And Tributes |

Bhiwandi: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit across Bhiwandi city and its rural areas on Saturday. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were organized at government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, and social organizations, with public representatives, administrative officials, students, and citizens participating in large numbers.

Flag-Hoisting Ceremonies Held At Civic Offices And Institutions

The celebrations were held at the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters, the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office, the Tehsildar's office, schools, colleges, and several social organizations.

At the BNCMC headquarters Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior civic officials and elected representatives.

Officials Lead Independence Day Ceremonies At Government Offices

Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap hoisted the national flag at the Sub-Divisional Office and the Remand Home, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pawan Bansod presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony at the DCP's office.

Several educational and social institutions also organized Independence Day events.

Civic Officials And Representatives Attend Main Event At BNCMC Headquarters

A large gathering attended the main civic event held at the municipal headquarters. Among those present were Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Deputy Mayor Tariq Momin, Standing Committee Chairperson Advocate Isha Khan, Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, chairpersons of all ward committees, corporators, former corporators, and several municipal officers and employees.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary announced that the city would soon receive an electric bus service, which would provide residents with an affordable and environmentally friendly public transportation option.

500 Women Receive Skill Training Under Civic Empowerment Programmes

Highlighting the civic body's initiatives in the field of women's empowerment, the Mayor said that nearly 500 women had already received skill-based training under various municipal programmes.

He also said that an educational tour to New Delhi had been organized for students studying in municipal schools to help them gain first-hand knowledge of the functioning of key national institutions, including the Indian Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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The Mayor urged the youth to stay away from substance abuse and adopt a healthy lifestyle. He also appealed to them to play an active role in the city's development and contribute positively to society.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, Chaudhary appealed to residents to segregate wet and dry waste and extend their cooperation to the municipal corporation's sanitation initiatives.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Mayor Narayan Ratan Chaudhary and Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by offering floral tributes at his full-length statue located within the municipal headquarters premises.

The celebrations reflected the spirit of national unity and patriotism, with citizens from different sections of society coming together to commemorate the country's 80th Independence Day.

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