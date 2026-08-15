Lilavati Hospital To Open First Overseas Centre In Kazakhstan To Boost Medical Tourism Push | AI

Mumbai: India’s growing focus on medical tourism is prompting private hospitals to look beyond the domestic market, with Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre set to open its first overseas facility in Kazakhstan in September as part of a strategy to attract more international patients to India for advanced treatment.

Super-Speciality OPD Centre To Offer Consultations And Treatment Planning

The Kazakhstan centre will operate as a super-speciality outpatient facility, offering consultations, second opinions and treatment planning in oncology, cardiac sciences, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, urology, IVF and reproductive medicine, among other specialties. Patients requiring complex procedures or major surgeries will be referred to Lilavati Hospital’s Bandra facility in Mumbai, making the Kazakhstan centre an important referral and patient-acquisition point for the hospital.

The move comes as India is seeking to position itself as a global Medical Value Travel (MVT) destination. According to government data, 5.07 lakh foreign nationals came to India specifically for medical treatment in 2025, accounting for about 5.5% of total foreign tourist arrivals. Bangladesh was the largest source market, followed by countries including Iraq, Uzbekistan, Somalia, Turkmenistan and Oman.

Kazakhstan Centre To Become Gateway For Central Asia Expansion: CEO

Dr Ravindra Karanjekar, CEO, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, said the Kazakhstan facility would serve as a gateway for the hospital’s planned expansion across Central Asia. The hospital is evaluating opportunities in Uzbekistan, Oman, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

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Lilavati’s expansion comes amid a wider push by states and healthcare companies to build international-facing medical infrastructure. In Maharashtra, the government has also backed the development of the Navi Mumbai International MediCity, envisioned as a global healthcare, research, education and wellness hub.

Lilavati plans to add around 3,000 beds over the next five years, including a 300-bed cancer hospital in Ahmedabad and facilities in New Delhi and Indore.

With overseas OPDs increasingly being used to identify and manage patients before they travel, hospitals are now seeking to make Mumbai a destination for high-end procedures, complex surgeries and specialised care—turning medical tourism into a significant new growth avenue for the healthcare sector.

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