MRVC Floats ₹371 Crore Tender For AC Local Maintenance Depot At Vangaon On Western Railway | AI

Mumbai: The proposed AC local maintenance facility at Vangaon on Western Railway has moved closer to reality, with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) floating a ₹371.49-crore tender for infrastructure development of the depot. The project, which includes a Periodic Overhaul (POH)-cum-EMU maintenance depot and stabling sidings, is expected to be completed within 36 months of appointment of the contractor.

Depot Planned Under MUTP-3 And MUTP-3A To Support Growing AC Fleet

The depot will come up on the western side of the existing railway line between Vangaon and Dahanu Road under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3 and MUTP-3A. The facility is being planned to cater to the maintenance and major overhauling requirements of the growing AC local fleet on Western Railway. A similar facility with a capacity to handle around 60 local trains is also planned at Bhivpuri for Central Railway.

The tender covers several preparatory and infrastructure works required before the main depot can become operational. These include earthwork and embankment development, bridge extension, retaining wall-cum-boundary wall construction and road works, among other related works. The project will also include stabling sidings where suburban trains can be parked when not in service.

Facility Gains Importance As MRVC Plans 238 New AC Local Trains

The development assumes significance as MRVC plans to procure 238 AC local trains, which will be manufactured at three Indian Railways production units — Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli. According to MRVC's plan, the first prototype is expected by 2027, while the entire AC local fleet is targeted to be inducted by 2030.

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The Vangaon facility is therefore expected to play an important role in supporting the increased AC local fleet on the Western Railway suburban network. At present, the expansion of AC local services is being pursued along with the creation of dedicated maintenance infrastructure, which is essential for keeping the trains operational and reducing dependence on existing facilities.

MRVC started the tender process on August 12, 2026. Eligible contractors can submit their bids online by 3 pm on September 21, with the technical bids scheduled to be opened at 3.30 pm the same day. A pre-bid meeting for interested contractors has been scheduled for August 21 at 11.30 am.

Officials expect the proposed depot and stabling facilities to strengthen suburban railway infrastructure beyond Virar and support the long-term expansion of AC local services on the Western Railway network.

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