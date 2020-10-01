When will cinema halls, theatres open in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai? Here’s what we know so far

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15.

However, Maharashtra government in its fresh guidelines mentioned that cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, and auditoriums will remain closed across the state till October 31.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for easing the flow of activities in the state as part of Mission Begin Again and extended the lockdown till October 31. While, it allowed hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars to operate with effect from October 5, it prohibited cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, and assembly halls from opening in Maharashtra.

The state government in its new guidelines said that schools, colleges, educational, and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31. Besides metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (Including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will remain prohibited.