When the CM stood and a tehsildar sat on the chair

For the chief minister of the state, tehsildar is, comparatively, a very low rung official, as far as the hierarchy of the state administration is concerned.

However, CM Uddhav Thackeray took everyone by surprise when he escorted a tehsildar to his seat and asked him to work for the people! People are now praising Thackeray for his modesty and the respect he gave to the lower rung official.

The CM was on a visit to Sangli district two days ago. There, he inaugurated a beautiful building of the Walava tehsil office in Islampur, Sangli. After cutting the ribbon, the CM and all the other dignitaries began inspecting the halls of the building, as usual. They then entered the office hall of the tehsildar on the lower floor and started looking at the structure of the office.