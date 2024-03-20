Video: SoBo School Bus Driver Breaks Signals, Over-Speeds; 'What's The Problem', Asks Attendant

Mumbai Viral Video: SoBo School Bus Driver Questioned By Pedestrian For Not Following Signal Discipline Near Flora Fountain | X

In an interesting video posted by an X user working by handle- @BandhuNews has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is heard questioning the driver of the school bus carrying students of The Scholar High School Colaba near Fashion Street and Flora Fountain. In the video, man is accusing the driver of not following discipline and driving despite red signal four times. The driver is seen sitting mute with no explanation in his defence. Meanwhile, when the man turns his focus on the cleaner, he is seen asking the man instead, "what is the problem?, just let go". The man who was shooting the video also zoomed in to put focus on the students. He was seen asking students to bravely tell the truth. Students however replied saying they were busy playing and chatting and they didn't notice anything.

आज सुबह स्कॉलर हाई स्कूल के बच्चों की जान खतरे में डालकर बस ड्राइवर ने फैशन स्ट्रीट, फ्लोरा फाउंटेनका सिग्नल तोड़कर तेज रफ्तार बस चला रहा था, आरोपी बस ड्राइवर तुरंत करें कार्रवाई.

बस नंबर MH-01-EM-1893.#ScholarHighSchoolColaba#ViralVideos… pic.twitter.com/BfW7ilUjFa — Maharashtra Bandhu News (@BandhuNews_in) March 20, 2024

Mumbai reports several accidents per day, while many many a times some accidents are unavoidable and unfortunate, but some are a clear outcome of lack of Pedestrian and traffic discipline. Taking over from the left, two wheelers riding from the wrong side to skip traffic jam, jumping signals, double lane parking, parking a vehicle in a congested road and buying vegetables, pedestrians crossing the road despite the signal shows red for pedestrians, so on and so forth. There are indefinite examples of situations in which traffic norms are a mere joke, and both pedestrians and vehicle drivers are to be blamed. Worst is, parking scooters on footpath totally killing the whole idea behind having foot path.

School bus drivers on a daily basis are exhibiting extremely important and responsible duty of dropping children safely to and from school. Parents send their children with great faith that their child will commute safely everyday. Besides safety, school buses not following traffic discipline is also in a way teaching wrong habits to the students. Learning is process that happens in classroom, but more than a classroom it happens by observing those who hold authority in our life. Parents, School authorities have to be extra careful while breaking a law because they are responsible for creating a new generation.