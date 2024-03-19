Mumbai: Signal Failure Between Vasai And Virar Disrupts Suburban Services On Western Line

Signal Failure Between Vasai And Virar Disrupts Suburban Services On Western Line | Representational Image

Mumbai: Suburban train commuters of Western Railway faced major disruptions on Tuesday evening as a signal failure reported between Vasai and Virar. Trains have been running behind schedule since the incident occurred around 4:30 PM.

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, a glitch was detected in the signaling system affecting the Down Slow, Down Fast, and Up Slow lines between Vasai and Virar. Repair works are currently underway to rectify the issue.

The signal failure has caused inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters who rely on the Western Line suburban trains services for their transportation needs. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative modes of transport if possible.

WR has assured commuters that every effort is being made to expedite the repair works and restore normalcy to the suburban rail services. However, until the signaling system is fully operational, delays and disruptions are expected to persist.

This incident underscores the importance of regular maintenance and upgrades to railway infrastructure to ensure the smooth functioning of commuter services.