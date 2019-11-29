What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too: Vijai Sardesai on joining hands with Shiv Sena

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut predicted that after Maharashtra, there could "be a miracle" and a potential political earthquake in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Goa soon. Now, Vijai Sardesai has said that what happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too.
After Raut's comments, Vijai Sardesai has now said that what happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. Sardesai told the news agency ANI, "governments don't change after making announcement. It happens suddenly. What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. Opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, should extend to Goa too."
Raut had said that at least four MLAs, including those with Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai are in contact with Shiv Sena. "We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including Congress. We are hopeful that there could be a 'miracle' in Goa also soon," Raut told the media. The Sena leader's comments on the political situation in the neigbouring state came a day after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took office.
