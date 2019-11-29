What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too: Vijai Sardesai on joining hands with Shiv Sena

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut predicted that after Maharashtra, there could "be a miracle" and a potential political earthquake in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Goa soon. Now, Vijai Sardesai has said that what happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too.

After Raut's comments, Vijai Sardesai has now said that what happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. Sardesai told the news agency ANI, "governments don't change after making announcement. It happens suddenly. What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. Opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, should extend to Goa too."