'What Crime Did He Commit?': Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Ask Why He Was 'Not Allowed To Attend Grandmother's Last Rites'|VIDEO |

Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s parents have condemned the continued detention of their son even after his grandmother died, questioning why he was "not allowed" to attend her last rites.

Dipke's detention

Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, after arriving at the airport to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, his grandmother, Savitribai Shankar Dipke, passed away on October 10 after a prolonged illness at their native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

Following Dipke’s detention, his parents questioned the circumstances surrounding it, saying they had been unable to contact him and were awaiting clarity from the authorities.

Mother questions detention

Speaking to reporters, his mother questioned his detention at a time when there had been a death in the family.

“What crime had he committed that he was not even allowed to attend his grandmother's funeral? What crime has he committed? Is he a terrorist or a traitor? The government automatically releases those who do wrong. What wrong had my son done? He was taken away on a plane, yet he was not allowed to attend his grandmother's last rites,” she said.

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Anita Dipke further said, “If Abhijeet had been released yesterday, he could have attended his grandmother's last rites today. Now, he will not even be able to see her face one last time.”

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Father alleges police misled family

His father, Bhagwan Dipke, alleged that he had been trying to contact his son to inform him about his grandmother’s death but had been unable to reach him.

“We tried contacting him but could not succeed. Delhi Police is lying. If he had received news of his grandmother's demise, he would have come by now. His friends told me that he has been shifted somewhere else; he is not in Delhi,” Bhagwan Dipke said.

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Offered assistance, claims Delhi Police

The Delhi Police claimed that Dipke was promptly informed about his grandmother's death with due sensitivity.

"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the police claimed.

Read Also CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Released After 24 Hours In Detention

Dipke’s grandmother’s last rites were scheduled for 10 am on Sunday, October 11, reported TOI.

Dipke, as well as CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police inside their Air India flight shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Mumbai on Saturday, October 10. They were travelling to participate in the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denied permission by the authorities.

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